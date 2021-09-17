Young Fighters Put To Test

The event supported by PNG Kickboxing Federation saw young and old put their skills to test after months of training.

The event was a way of bringing together kickboxing enthusiasts and fighters with their families to enjoy, socialize and celebrate Independence together as one.

Fighters taking part in the event came from various clubs within Port Moresby where more than 20 fighters both male and female competed in their respective weight categories.

Meanwhile, the Semi-Professional Fighters also took part in the event using the tournament as their first trial match in preparation for the main event next month.

This is the second event to be hosted.