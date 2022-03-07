Young Boas In Vipers Outfit

Young Theo was one of the standouts for NCDC Port Moresby Vipers Academy side that defeated Moresby Souths Blacks ,in the inaugural the Southern Super League grand final which was staged at the Moresby South stadium yesterday.

While elder brothers Ase and Watson have accomplished so much in their respective colorful careers youngest sibling in Theo Boas could potentially be the next biggest rugby league prospect on the market.

Theo a late inclusion into the Vipers Academy grand final winning side after arriving from Kokopo last month raised a lot of eyebrows with his energy, skill ,agility and speed a carbon copy of Ase and Watson.

After the match Theo said the game was ok except for a few mistakes and silly penalties.Otherwise the game was good.

He said all this time he was at home (Kokopo)but since he came to Moresby he’s been busy playing rugby union and that’s where he was spotted by Viper coach Godfrey Luke who invited him to train with the team. Theo played his first game in the semi-final last week and yesterday’s grand final was his second game.He said although he’s new and never played with the boys before he gave his very best.

Theo thanked Vipers coach and management for giving him the opportunity. He also thanked big brother Ase and his mum and dad for coming along to support him which always inspires him to continue to play and emulate his Ase and Watson.

Born and raised at Baliora police barracks Kokopo ,Theo is the youngest of 4 boys Joel,Ase ,Watson and himself. All following the footsteps of their father,a former Royals club legend Boas Binuali in Rabaul.