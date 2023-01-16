Yamano Cup scout potential players

Thirty-six (36) teams within the Yamano tribe in Ambunti participated in the competition – 20 teams in men’s soccer and 16 teams for women’s volleyball. The competition took place between 5th and 12th January.

The games were played at the Kumbawei Sports grounds.

President of Yamano Sports Association Solomon Aplas said the games ended on a high note with potential players selected to participate in the District this September.

He said the selected players will make up the soccer and volleyball teams respectively to represent zone 9 in the District games.

Meanwhile, Original Baku Squad and Wangai sisters are winners in in the Yamano Cup Tournament.

Aplas thanked sponsors, Digicel PNG Limited and the East Sepik Provincial Government for supporting this year’s competition.

He has indicated that the tournament will be a yearly event.