Workshop Prepares Para-Athletes

According to Chef De Mission, Susanne Sere, Para-athletes representing PNG at the Para-olympic Games in Tokyo have been training hard under Coach Jackie Travetz.

“I am happy with our two Para-Sport athletes who have qualified to participate at this year’s Para-Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Both Nelly leva and Morea Maros will represent PNG in Para-Sports in the track and field events in Javelin,” said Sere.

She said the team recently met in Goroka for a week training for both athletes and the coaches.

“Training for athletes has been going well and we are on track and looking forward to attending the games in Tokyo,” said Sere.

She said the two athletes representing PNG at the games are first timers and they looking forward to the games.

The team of four, two athletes and one coach including herself will leave for Tokyo on August 23.