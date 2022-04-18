Women In Highlands Create History in NSL

Teams come from Simbu, Eastern Highlands, Southern Highlands and Enga, have joined two Western Highlands teams; Mt Hagen FC and Hagen Kuri FC to be part of the new competition.

Highlands has now joined Southern Conference, Northern Conference and NGI Conference.

PNGFA Vice President and Mendi Soccer Association president Francis Ank commended President John Kapi Natto and his General Secretary Pius Letenge for driving and reaching all four conferences in the country.

"The women taking part are now part of football history in the Highlands region," Ank said.

Mr Ank said PNGFA is conducting WNSL as part and partial of Mr Kapi Natto's vision to spread football to all corners of the country.

The PNGFA Vice President thanked everyone involved in getting the Highlands WNSL up and running, including business houses in Mt Hagen, PNGFA Competition Department and police in Western Highlands.