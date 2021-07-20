Women Encouraged To Take Up Refereeing

Ani made this comment after seeing only two female football referees Stephanie Minan and Olivier Forova who participated in one-week basic refresher course as they prepare for upcoming 2021 NSL season last week.

He said there are a lot of former women soccer players doing nothing but they can contribute in terms of refereeing.

Ani who went as far as being FIFA ticketed referee said women’s football is getting big and receiving a lot of prominence in the international scene, and it would be good see PNG women involved in the game.

Ms Minan and Forova were amongst 24 referees who sat for a one-week refresher course.

Senior football coaches in the Southern Conference took part in the coaching workshop conducted by two PNGFA Coaches Instructors Harrison Kamake and Margaret Aka.

The coaches representing seven franchise teams include Central Dabaris FC, Hekari United FC, Tavur FC, Gulf Komara FC, Star Mountain FC and Southern Development Team FC.

PNGFA Technical Director Paul Isorua commended all the participants that took part in in both referee and the coaching courses in Port Moresby.

He thanked course facilitators Kamake and Aka (coaching course) and Salaiau Sosogan, Minian and Ani (referee course) for taking time out to impart their knowledge to the course participants.

Isorua said Kamake and Aka will be conducting the MA Grassroots & Youth Coaching courses for NCDPSSA in Port Moresby and Mendi SA in Mendi starting this week.