Women’s World Cup official poster unveiled

This occurred alongside nine bespoke Host City posters in pop-up-style outdoor gallery installations in Adelaide/Tarntanya and Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Commissioned to celebrate the world’s largest women’s single-sport event, and released in time for International Women’s Day, the official poster encapsulates the iconic tournament’s theme of Beyond Greatness™.

At the heart of the official poster are three strong female silhouettes symbolising the creation of positive change in women’s sports.

The winner’s trophy is positioned proudly in the centre, bringing focus to sporting excellence as we continually strive to elevate the game.

The football element set in the background embraces a unifying experience for the host countries and the world.

The silhouettes of the players in the foreground depict the athleticism, skills and passion displayed in play and the joy of celebration.

The set of destination posters were created in partnership with the nine Host Cities to form a unified collection, highlighting the iconic and historical landmarks, wildlife and vibrant cultures that are unique to each city.

FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, said: “This is another wonderful milestone to celebrate. These posters not only showcase the distinctive identities of our nine Host Cities across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, but also celebrate the tournament’s theme of unity with football at its core.”

The artworks will be on display in Adelaide/Tarntanya at Festival Plaza until Wednesday, 22 March, and in Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara at Kumutoto on the waterfront until Tuesday, 21 March.

These locations also provide a link to the new FIFA Fan Festival.

In the lead-up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ fans will be able to purchase official merchandise featuring the iconic artwork of all ten posters from FIFA.com/store.