Women’s Soccer Team Praised

Marape said it was the "best news" for PNG after a week of bad news about election-related violence.

"Papua New Guinea wanted something to be happy about, especially after all the bad news about election-related violence, and that's exactly what our young women soccer stars delivered tonight," he said.

"We came together as one people, one country, one nation tonight.Our young women warriors united us all after all the disunity caused during the elections.

"I joined in with the rest of the country watching the game and am one very proud Papua New Guinean.

"I thank all our players, support staff and management for the historical win which sets the stage for our entry into 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.”

Marape said the soccer women deserve a heroes' welcome as they return home for a well-deserved break, and the start preparing for 2023.