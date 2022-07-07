Women’s Soccer Team Arrives In Fiji

The PNG women arrived to a warm Fijian welcome at Nadi international airport yesterday evening, accompanied by PNG Football Federation team.

The July 13-30 challenge at ANZ Stadium, Suva has attracted nine member associations, PNG, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Cook Islands, Tahiti, Samoa, Tonga.

The PNG team is:

Goalkeepers: Faith Kasiray, Fidelma Watpore, Betty Sam

Defenders: Joylene Aimi, Lavinia Hola, Margaret Joseph, Lucy Maino, Isabella Natera, Olivia Upaupa, Shalom Waida, Serah Waida.

Midfield: Yvonne Gabong (Captain), Rayleen Bauelua, Kesai Kotome, Rumona Morris, Ramona Padio, Sandra Birum, Sonia Embahe.

Forwards: Arnolda Dou, Asaiso Gossie, Meagan Gunemba, Marie Kaipu, Charlie Yanding, Sagude Zale and Gerogina Kiakas

Head Coach is Nicole Delmaine, Team General Manager- Vonnie Kapi Natto, Team Manager - Deslyn Siniu, Assistant Coach- Percy Mataio and Edna Thomas, Goalkeeper Coach- Godfrey Baniau.

was named captain ahead of experienced and seasoned campaigners, Maino and Birum to lead the road to World Cup 2023 campaign.

Ahead of travel, Gabong challenged her team to focus ahead of the match in Fiji.

“Now we are on a mission to create our own legacy to win the Nations Cup and qualify for tri-nation challenge in early February in 2023,” she said.

PNG plays their first match against Vanuatu on 14th July, second game against Tahiti on 17th July. PNG is in Pool B with Tahiti and Vanuatu.

Pool A- Samoa, Tonga and Cook Islands

Pool C-Fiji, Solomon Islands and New Caledonia