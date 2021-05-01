Women’s soccer finals cancelled

PNGFA competition director Paul Isorua said PNGFA and the Women’s National Soccer League Interim Standing Committee (WNSLISC) have made the difficult decision to cancel the season’s women’s NSL finals due to the indefinite suspension of the competition since COVID-19 control measures were imposed on March 18.

Isorua said the finals have been suspended since 19th March which will be eight weeks of non- active training and competition for the finalists by May 03.

With the suspension of all sporting competitions, the four clubs Poro FC, FC Genesis, Sepik FC and NCD Hekari United FC were formally informed of this decision by PNGFA this week.

He said the welfare and well-being of players, coaches and technical officials were considered when finalizing this decision.