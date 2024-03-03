WOMEN’7s OFF TO NEXT CHALLENGER

The PNG Women’s 7 team left for Uruguay on Wednesday 28th February ahead of the second round of World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger in Montevideo from the 8th to the 10th of March,2024.

As the World Rugby 7s Challenger rolls on, the competition gets tougher for the PNG national women's 7s team, drawn against Belgium and losing finalists in Dubai, Kenya and Hongkong in Pool A. The team is now on their way to Uruguay with a lot at stake as they look for a bit of a silver lining.

The Challenger competition provides a clear promotion pathway to reach the pinnacle of HSBC SVNS in 2025.

PNG Women 7s team comprising 12 players, a coach and team management flew off to Brisbane on Wednesday where they’ll stay for two days before continuing the 5-day journey to Montevideo, Uruguay via Dubai.

Before their departure, the national women’s team attended the launch of the Pacific AusSports Paris 2024 and the Paris Olympic Partnership program organized by the Australian High Commission and the PNG Olympic Committee.

Captain Marie Biyama said it’s been a tough few months for the girls after their silver medal triumph at the Honiara Games in November, however, she believes there’s great trust and belief among the group as they look forward to their next challenge. Also coming on board are three debutants Venessa Nakas, Aminta Levi and Barbie Michael.

From their last series challenge in Dubai, Marie highlighted several key areas in their game which they have been able to address including communication and depth in their game structure and execution. The skipper added they have a tough pool and need to be on top of the game.

The next challenger series destination is Poland in May.