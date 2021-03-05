WNSL semis postponed

The semi-final was originally set for March 13, and the grand final on March 20.

Both events have been rescheduled.

Semi Finals will occur on March 20 at Sir Ignatius Kilage stadium, and the grand-final on March 27 at PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

PNGFA Competition Director Paul Isorua stated in a Circular that in respect of the upcoming 12th March 2021 Public Holiday to observe the State Funeral of Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare, the Office of the President, the Secretariat, the WNSL Interim Standing Committee and the Competitions Department, notifies all clubs that the WNSL finals series is being deferred by a week.