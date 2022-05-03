WNSL Complete RD 6

Mommers, Bara, Kiara and NCD Hekari United are leading in their respective conferences.

In the Southern Conference, NCD Hekari United women’s team continued its dominance thrashing South Hinamo 11-1 at the PNG Football Stadium at Waigani in Port Moresby.

Striker Marie Kaipu scored six goals while her co-striker Calista Maneo picked up four goals and Phylis Pala, straight out of Kaparoko village scored a single goal to send them to the drawing board. Jeanmarie Wambi scored for the Southern Highlands franchise.

The big win has propelled Eric Komeng-coached team to top of the table with 18 points.

Meanwhile NCD FC who managed to beat Bernice FC 4-0 in the main game, now sit on second spot with 15 points.

Port Moresby Strikers FC came back in the second half to force a 2-all draw against Amoana FC.

The girls from Kaparoko Village in Rigo did not waste time scoring two quick goals but could not defend their lead, allowing Strikers to comeback to force the draw.

In the Highlands, Mommers FC from Wabag remain undefeated at Kimininga Police Barracks Oval.

The pride of Enga has a good record of five wins, one draw and no lose to sit on top of the table with 18 points. Mt Hagen FC is behind with 11 points.

Bara FC claimed the top position with 15 points in Northern Conference. Poro is right behind with 12 points. Lahi (11), Tusbab Laidamon (7), Rainy Lae (6) bring up the rear with LFA Originals yet to win a match.

In the NGI Conference, Kiara FC started off with a good 2-0 win over Buka Atolls. Winning six out of six, Kiara now sits comfortably on 18 points while second placed Hamatana is on 13 points. Central Bougainville comes in third with 12 points and Buka Attolls and North Bougainville are on 4 points a-piece.