'Win with our own': Gracious Brown wants to develop youngsters

After Friday night's courageous 18-16 comeback win over the Wests Tigers, Brown revealed the Raiders and Dragons had offered to loan him players to help deal with a busy casualty ward.

"But loaning players is not going to help us build our club for next year ... we want to win, but I'd like to win with our own players," said Brown, who reiterated his gratitude for the rival teams' offers.

Brown last week conceded that his side's finals chances were all but gone. Few gave them a hope of beating the Tigers after captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck amicably left the Warriors.

The Warriors also played without Leeson Ah Mau, who, like Tuivasa-Sheck, returned to New Zealand before borders closed due to COVID-19, as well as the likes of Matt Lodge, Addin Fonua-Blake, Chad Townsend, Wayde Egan, Tohu Harris and Jack Murchie.

Tuivasa-Sheck and Ah Mau were given an emotional send-off during the week and Brown said the team wanted to perform for the pair.

"One thing Roger always did was compete well and he certainly showed great leadership when he was at the club," he said.

"I think the boys certainly would have wanted to put a good one in for his departure and for Leeson Ah Mau, too, who is one of the more consistent players in the game over the past 10 years."

Trailing 10-0 at half-time, Brown remained confident and the Warriors piled on three quick tries to take control after the break.

And it was pleasing to have some good fortune on their side - with the Bunker overturning a try to Tigers halfback Luke Brooks due to a knock on.

"You take the top three or four sides out of it, most of our games have been very similar," Brown said.

"I think more often than not, we've seen pretty fair efforts. That's why our results, generally, when we do lose, have been so close.

"We've generally worked pretty hard as a group. Do work hard enough all the time yet? No, a lot of boys are still learning, a lot of our young ones, but they are getting there and that's a learned skill."

Regular centre Euan Aitken had a blinder in the second row and Brown hinted the former Dragon may not return to the backs.

"He was outstanding, Euey, and sadly for Euey, he might have found a new home," the coach smiled.