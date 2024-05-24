Wigmen to stop Vipers winning spree

The Santos National Football stadium in Port Moresby is set for another triple header, kicking off at noon between the Kimbe Cutters and Mt. Hagen Eagles followed by Rabaul Gurias and Gulf Isou at 2pm before the main match between Port Moresby Vipers and Hela Wigmen at 4pm.

In the other provinces, Lae Tigers and Mendi Muruks will face off in Lae, Lahanis host Tumbe at the National Sports Intitute in Goroka while Mioks will welcome back Dabaris to the Aipus oval in Wabag.

Second placed heavyweights Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers, and 8th placed Kroton Hela Wigmen headlines the Round 7 triple header at the National Football stadium Sunday, preceded by the East New Britain Agmark Gurias and PRK Gulf Isou while the West New Britain Provincial Government Kimbe Cutters face the high flying Wamp Nga Mt. Hagen Eagles in the opening match.

The Charlie Wabo coached Vipers side seem to have found their formula with a remarkable five-game winning streak knocking off quality oppositions thus far. Next on the Vipers radar is Wigmen, another formidable outfit that is also finding some form given the closeness of their scores of late - two draws and two wins.

Wabo is likely to maintain the same 17 except for his co-captain Gilmor Paul who sustained a serious knee injury at the back end of the Gurias match and will miss the Wigmen’s clash on Sunday.

Vipers spine in 5/8 Charlie Simon, halfback Joel Gena and Patrick Morea who played a big part in last week’s dominant win over Gurias are expected to continue the good work this weekend, maneuvering their troops around the park. The new look Vipers pack looks ominous with the injection of former Lahanis prop Kanini Palangat, Tigers Tommy Moide, Dabaris Ade Kawa, Muruks Julius Yakopa and former Miok Supa Kokote.

Wigmen on the other end, have been doing it tough without their star playmaker Solomon Pokare who is still out injured, but have been relentless and shown great resilience to stay consistent. New halves combination of fringe number (7) Benton Leme and veteran 5/8 Tony Wemin is a work in progress and jelling well, while rake Woods Kawage who provides that X-factor from dummy half, could be the game breaker.

Wigmen’s Captain Junior Igila, and his wing partner Siki Konden on the fringes could prove hands full for the Vipers back three, defensively as they have shown on many occasions.

New recruit Jacob Lot, young Murray Connors, Manu Kame and workhorse lock forward Kopu Piju will be out to challenge the Vipers pack come Sunday.