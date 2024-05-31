Wigmen primed for Eagles

The battle for supremacy continues to intensify with 10 rounds of the regular season left before the final series begin on the 25th of August, 2024 leading to the grand final on September 15. Matches are scheduled for Port Moresby, Lae, Goroka, and Wabag on Sunday.

Meanwhile the triple header continues at the Santos National Football stadium, headlined by blockbuster between a resilient Kroton Hela Wigmen side against a big and robust Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagles pack.

The main clash will be preceded by PRK Gulf Isou and Moni Plus NCDC Viper at 12.45pm followed by WNBP Kimbe Cutters and PRK Mendi Muruks at 1pm.

Wigmen’s rapid resurgence and rise to be serious contenders for finals footy could be an understatement. Knocking off an equally starstudded Vipers outfit last week was no fluke. They showed great resilience, patience and hard work till the end in a low scoring affair 12-6.

Eagles on the other end had to struggle to contain the Cutters last week and resorted to their heavy pack to nullify and overcome Cutters attacking flare to roam home 12-6.

With Wigmen and Eagles placed 7 and 8 respectively on the points ladder, after round 7 makes for a really good tight contest that should keep their fans guessing until the final outcome.

In terms of structure and good game management Wigmen might have the edge given the form their new halves combo of Benton Leme and Tony Wemin is in, ably supported their (9) Woods Kawage who’s electric out of dummy half. Wigmen’s back three, led by captain courageous Junior Igila calling the shots for elusive No.1 Kaupa Sipa and prolific try scorer Siki Konden and young Cyril Seiba on the right wing to do the damage.

Eagles head coach Francis Ray is strong on experience and size and would be using that power game tactic and energy to wear out the Wigmen’s defensive forward pack of Manu Kame, Murray Connors,(man at work) Joshua Nogoya, and Kopu Piju and hope for opportunities to pop up.

Veteran Henry Wan, Captain Joshua Nani and form number 9 Lynchil Kiap would be the linchpin for the Eagles offensive through the middle, while fullback Dickson Pipi in great attacking form will be directing traffic from the back, assisted by centres Desmod Michael and Benji Ben.

If Eagles can control their aggression and emotions and just play clean hard footy, the match could go either way. However, for now, Wigmen are favorites to take out the match

In other Round 8 matches; Bintongor Goroka Lahanis host ENB Agmark Gurias at the National Sports Institute, KMH Mioks to host Asila Waghi Tumbe at the Aipus oval while Lae Snax Tigers welcome the struggling Gas Resources Central Dabaris at the Lae Rugby League oval.