Wigmen hold off Cutters

Cutters four-try hero centre, Elijah Rotinga was unstoppable and picked up the Digicel Man of the Match award.

The young Cutters side would not die wondering with lanky centre Rotinga at the helm scoring all their points from four tries and kicking 2 from 4 attempts only to fall short by 6 points in the end.

Seven minutes into the contest and Wigmen showed their class early when five-eight Tony Wemin put his backrower Atua Joshua Nogoya through for their first points to lead 6-0.

Wigmen’s 6 points advantage was short-lived when Rotinga using his size, footwork and speed beat Wigmen’s defence to score the first of his hat-trick to make it a 6-all score line.

Halfway through the first half, Wigmen’s attack shifted this time scoring in back-to-back fashion through Hunters winger Solo Wane and fullback Sipa Kaupa who weaved his way past some flimsy Cutters defence to put the Wigmen further in front 18-6.

Seconds before the break, Cutters' unorthodox play by former rugby 7s player, Henry Liliket put a daft kick through for the flying Rotinga to win the race and get the Cutters their second try to trail 10-18 until half time.

The physical arm-wrestle intensified in the second half which escalated resulting in the match referee sending two players to the bin.

After the melee, Wigmen was able to regroup quickly and from an attacking move inside Cutters' left edge, back-rower Nogoya found himself in the right place, the right time to score his second that would put the score beyond Cutters' reach 26-10.

With 20 minutes to go, a short burst out of dummy half former Lahanis No. 9 Mikaive busted the Wigmen’s defensive before offloading to Rotinga to streak away for a grand finish at 16-26.

The Cutters never say attitude paid off for the man of the match, Rotinga beautifully set up by Liliket for a 20-26 score line at full time, but Wigmen had the final laugh.