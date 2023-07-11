Wigmen cruise past Pride

The much anticipated round 13 clash of the Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup, had everything from the get go that set the tone for an action packed afternoon.

At the back of seven consecutive wins and two draws, reigning champions Hela Wigmen are starting to hit their straps with only three more rounds left before the pool matches conclude and the top six are decided.

The opening exchanges of the epic showdown were played in frantic fashion as both teams went about their business to stamp their authority in the contest.

Pride, without the services of their general and Captain Wartovo Puara Jnr, were led by co- captain Joe Frank ”the tank” who was again menacing for the Wigmen defense with every run. It set the platform for his team to stay in the grind for a good period, in the game.

Wigmen again took the challenge with both hands to repel what Pride threw at them, but Pride kept turning up.

From an attacking move inside Wigmen’s red zone Pride lost the ball backwards before Tony Wemin scooped it up and sent his flying winger Cyril Seiba away for a long range try to open the scoreboard 6-0.

Wigmen extended their tally to 8 with another two pointer from a penalty kick.

Pride never-say-die attitude eventually paid off with big Muka Peter powering his big frame over the Wigmen’s defensive line for Pride’s first points to trail 6-8 until half time.

Wigmen found another gear using class and experience to cruise past Pride with back-to-back tries to five-eight Wemin, who dummied his way to the line before reserve prop Kaiya Ross Jnr did a crash play beside the left upright for the final try. At fulltime, Wigmen 18, beat Pride 6.

Man of the Match was Wigmen’s back rower Joshua Nogoya.