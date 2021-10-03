White Kumul Retires

The PNG International has played 11 international matches for the Kumuls since 2015. Affectionately known as the “white Kumul “Luke Page was part of the 2017 World Cup team that topped their Group undefeated before losing to Great Britain in the preliminary final.

In 2019 Page led the Kumuls to redeem themselves against Britain with their stunning 28-10 victory in front of thousands of jubilant fans at the Oil Search National Football stadium in Port Moresby.

This week the Burleigh Bears skipper aged 30, announced he will retire at the end of the Queensland Intrust Super Cup finals.

The Bears finished 3rd in the regular season and will face minor premiers Norths Devils in the grand final qualifier at Suncorp stadium Brisbane today.

Page said it’s the end of an era at Burleigh Bears which is quite emotional.

Reflecting back on his rugby league career Page admitted it was a tough career.

Page also shared some of his highlights with Bears and playing for the Kumuls

Page and his partner just welcomed the birth of their first baby which makes his retirement more surreal and a start to another chapter in his life.