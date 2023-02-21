Western end challenge concludes

The Western end contest concluded successfully on Sunday 19th February at Kimil Rugby League Oval, Jiwaka.

The elimination series started last week with 16 teams but it all came down to two finalists advancing to the playoff against the two winners from the Eastern End Challenge set for this week in Lae.

In the Western End eliminations, on Day 1 Poroma Nuggets of SHP beat Komo Raiders 14-08, Kimininga Warriors 24 defeated Pimak Stars 2, Ninjas beat Tarangau 14-04.The last game on Day-1 saw Hulia Cowboys held favourites Erave Hornbills to a nil all score line to fulltime.

On Day-2 Homeland Saints and Knights ended in a draw and had to be replayed the next day with Saints coming out winners 14-08, Prum Panthers 16 Bulldogs 14. The fourth game was an interesting one with former Hunters magic man Willie Minoga leading K Brothers to a 16-nil win over Black Sambo.

The play-off continued on Saturday that decided the best four teams Post PNG Ninja (WHP) Prum Panthers (EHP), Homeland Saints (WHP) and Poroma Nuggents (SHP) advancing to Sunday’s qualifying playoff.

In Game -1 Prum Panthers 18 def Post PNG Ninjas 10 and Homeland Saints accounted for Poroma Nuggets 16-6.

CCIC Manager, Sam Koi was quite impressed with the level of the games and thanked all the teams and supporters for the good sportsmanship behaviour and cooperation from participating teams.

He said the focus now is on the Eastern End Challenge next week to set the stage for the big grand final.