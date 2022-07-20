West Eagles Thrash Dockers

The Eagles proved too strong and were a class above their opponents delivering a massive 7-11-(53) to 0-2-(2) score.

For the records, this could be the most devastating defeat of the century in Dockers club history over the last two decades.

The last time Dockers won the POM AFL premiership was in 2014, however their overall performance on Saturday was a far cry to the club's standards and reputation.

In saying that, however, the star-studded Eagles outfit went out on Saturday with a plan to maintain their supremacy and show they are in a class of their own.

Emerging PNG Mosquitos youngsters and former Cats Rex Peregua, later named Man of the Match, was popping up from everywhere on field leaving Dockers defenders in all sorts.

In a heavy-headed post match bashing, Dockers President, Loi Bakani threatened players in dissolving the A grade team and concentrate on developing players from the junior ranks.