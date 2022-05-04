West, Cats Take Early Lead

The pre-season commenced over the weekend at the Colts Oval with both Cats and Eagles registering two straight wins in the round robin matches.

On Saturday the Cats clawed the new team Port Power of Port Moresby Technical College 6.2 (38) to 3.6. (24), while the Eagles flew over the traditional rivals Concept Koboni 4.4 28) to 3.0 (18).

On Sunday the Cats tamed the bigger cats (Tigers) 6.7 (43) to 3.2 (20) while the Eagles humbled the Lamana Dockers 6.6 (42) to 3.3 (21).

Both the Cats and Eagles lead the ladder on 8 points apiece, followed closely by Koboni, Dockers, Port Power and Gereka Bombers who on 4 points each who won a match each over the weekend.

The Bombers registered their win over Tigers on Saturday 4.3 (27) to 1.1 (7) while Koboni detonated the Bombers 4.5 (29) to 2.2 (14) on Sunday.

Lamana Dockers earned their 4 points on Saturday with a classy 5.4 (34) to 1.1 (7) dumping of Gordon Kokofas who are still re-grouping for this year’s re-entry into the competition.

New team Port Power got a free passage to the scoreboard without a sweat when the Kokofas failed to make the number for the match on Sunday.

Both Kokofas and Tigers have yet to register a win to come into contention for the lightning premiership title.

In the women’s division, Gordon Kokofas and West Eagles lead the ladder on 4 points apiece after winning their matches over the weekend while Koboni and Dockers have yet to register a win.

On Saturday, the Kokofas edged out Dockers 3.1 (19) to 2.1 (13), while on Sunday West scraped home by a point over Koboni 1.2 (8) to 1.1 (7).