Wellington Albert excited to be part of ‘new era’ with London Broncos

The 27-year-old linked up with the Broncos in the off-season from League 1 outfit Keighley. He joined the Cougars for 2021, but missed the whole of the season through injury.

Albert, who hopes to be back in action mid-February, is excited to be a part of a new-look London side; headed up by coach Jermaine Coleman.

“It’s an exciting new era for the club”

Speaking to the official club website, Albert said: “Joining London Broncos is a really exciting step for my career.

“My first impressions are very good, the backroom staff, coaching team and my team-mates are all working hard to make this year as successful as possible.

“We want to hit the ground running and start this new era for the club in a positive light. I can’t wait to see how the year develops.

“It’s been a long time since I played my last game, but the support from the Broncos’ staff has been excellent. My priority is to reach the stage where I’m fully recovered, then I want to play consistently through the season and help the team be successful.

“It’s an exciting new era for the club and you can feel the energy in and around the team. It’s great to be part of.”

Albert has won seven caps for his native Papua New Guinea and has played in two World Cups. He will be hoping to play in his third World Cup this autumn.

The powerhouse prop came over to England in 2018 when he signed for Widnes alongside his brother Stanton. He made 12 appearances for the Vikings before having a spell in Super League with Leeds. He spent time on dual-registration with Featherstone whilst with the Rhinos.

Story first published on Love Rugby League

Link to original story