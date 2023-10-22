WCSL grand final postponed

PNG Football Association reported that outside teams could not travel into Port Moresby on time due to all flights fully booked and no flights were available for the weekend.

The decision to postpone the WCSL grand final was made in consultation with competition management and the new date has been set for Sunday October 29.

In the WCSL grand final, Hekari United will play Lae City Dwellers from Morobe while Mommor FC from Wabag plays North Bougainville FC for placing.

Meanwhile, in the men's National Soccer League, matches were suspended after round 13 and the competition resumes on December 9th.

Players are given this time to prepare for representative duties, particularly for the Pacific Games.