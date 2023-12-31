Wawens Cup finals fever

The senior men and women, under 17 and under 12s are well underway for the final placing.

Following the quarter-finals will be the semi and grand final coming up on Monday of 1st January 2024.

As well as bringing an end to the 10th-anniversary celebration of the Wawens Cup, the biggest off-season soccer tournament in Lae, Morobe Province.

Today’s quarter-finals in the men’s begin with inaugural Wawens Cup champion, City United meets the Ernest Gwaitep Dusty Iwos of Sambio in Bulolo followed by Wawens White FC versus East Redbacks and Nasing FC plays defending champion, Pascol FC.

The women's finals see Wawens FC already on grand final standby awaiting the winner of Poro FC versus Savo FC later today.

The under 17 quarter-final is between Savo FC against Poro FC, Muddy Bay FC versus Nadzab FC and Dusty Iwos FC versus 13-A Natives.

A hefty K50,000 prize money is up for grabs in the 10th anniversary Wawens Cup.