WaSH Promoted Through Sport

The Hamamas Long Pilai Program is an initiative of One Netball PNG under a partnership between Netball Australia, WaterAid PNG and Netball PNG supported by the PNG-Australia Partnership through the Australian Sports Partnership Program.

The program utilises netball as a vehicle to deliver Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH) outcomes in schools.

Under One Netball PNG, two programs are delivered including the shorter Come and Play and the longer seven weeks Hamamas Lo Pilai (HLP) program.

Both programs are adapted from the original HLP program developed by WaterAid PNG under the Sports for Development program.

Life-skill topics relating self-confidence, communication, leadership, personal hygiene including hand-washing and menstrual health and practical netball coaching will be delivered by 20 professional Netball PNG coaches.

WaterAid PNG Director of Programs, Navara Kiene says health is wealth and healthy children stay in school and learn better.

“Learning about safe and inclusive WaSH practices early is a good start for children and learning with peers gives an added advantage for these students as they learn from each other,” says Kiene.

“Adolescence years are especially active years for young girls and boys and combining this with the fact that sports can be fun and educational at the same time is crucial for the successful delivery of this program.

WaterAid PNG is working closely with the Sports Development Manager of Netball PNG Annie Iamo to implement the program.

The two-year project which commenced in 2021 with five schools in inland Rigo District, five primary schools in Hiri West and five schools in Hiri East.

Schools have been selected by the Central Education Division and topics under the life-skills component are in line with the Education Department’s Personal Development curriculum in schools.

The program will be delivered by 15 professional netball coaches twice a week during students’ non-contact periods in the afternoons to ensure classes continue with limited disruption as per understanding between One Netball PNG and the Central Education Division.