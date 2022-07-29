Warriors v Storm: Walsh is No.1 again; No panic for Bellamy

Despite their current slump the Storm remain just two points adrift of the top four and have it all to play for, while the Warriors will be motivated to give their home fans something to cheer about in their second game at Mt Smart Stadium this year.

The last time they met on Anzac Day the Storm scored 10 tries in the second half to run out 70-10 winners, and the Warriors haven't beaten Melbourne since 2015.

Of main concern for interim coach Stacey Jones will be his side's recent tendency to drop off in the second half, while the usually defensively-strong Storm have averaged 24 points against them in their last six games.

The Rundown

Team news

Warriors: Stacey Jones has opted for another spine reshuffle, with Reece Walsh returning to fullback after playing just 14 minutes off the interchange last week. Chanel Harris-Tavita reverts to five-eighth and Daejarn Asi drops out of the 17. Jesse Arthars is out with a thigh strain so Marcelo Montoya moves from the wing to centre and Ed Kosi return to the side on the flank. Prop Jackson Frei is named on the bench for his first game since 2020. There were no changes in the 24-hour update.

Storm: There's one change in the 24-hour update with Tom Eisenhuth coming onto the bench at the expense of Jordan Grant. Craig Bellamy has otherwise named an unchanged starting 13.

Key match-up

Shaun Johnson v Jahrome Hughes: It shapes as an early audition for the end-of-year World Cup between the former Kiwis No.7 and the man who took his job in the mid-year Test. Johnson has been a consistent presence for the Warriors despite having four different halves partners this year, while Hughes continues to provide attacking spark for his struggling side. Johnson's short kicking game has been on point in 2022, with 15 forced dropouts, while Hughes has run for over 100 metres in each of his last two games.

Stat Attack

Both sides are guilty of only performing for 40 minutes in games of late. For the Warriors the second half is the issue, and in the last fortnight they've been outscored 36-10 in the second period. Melbourne meanwhile are struggling to get out of the gates and haven't enjoyed a half-time lead since round 12.

Source: NRL.com