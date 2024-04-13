Warriors v Sea Eagles: Match Preview

Stamping their class on the competition after coming from behind to down the premiers at 4 Pines Park, Manly's next challenge is to overcome their recent record on the road after tough trips to Parramatta and Wollongong.

And there's arguably no greater challenge then travelling across the Tasman to meet with a Warriors side who have well and truly hit their straps, rising to their third-consecutive win on the back of another Shaun Johnson masterclass.

With Daly Cherry-Evans hot off his record breaking 310th appearance for the Sea-Eagles, the Round 6 clash is shaping up to be a mouthwatering match-up between the two veteran halfbacks.

Team News

Warriors: Veteran duo Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (hamstring) and Kurt Capewell (concussion) return to the line-up after missing Round 5. That means Roger Tuivasa-Sheck goes back to centre with Adam Pompey dropping out of the 17, while Capewell’s inclusion moves Mitch Barnett back to prop. Bunty Afoa is out with a hamstring injury suffered in last week’s win over the Rabbitohs. No changes in Friday's update with Adam Pompey and Ali Leiataua remaining in the 19-man squad.

Sea Eagles: Forward Nathan Brown has been ruled out on Friday with a knee injury he sustained against Penrith which sees Aaron Woods called up to the bench. Ben Trbojevic shifts from the back row to the centres to replace Reuben Garrick, who is out under the concussion protocol. That sees Corey Waddell come into the starting pack and Ethan Bullemor join the bench after being 18th man last week.

Stat Attack

The Warriors have won six of their past seven games at Go Media Stadium.

The Sea Eagles have not won in Auckland since 2017.

Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has scored nine tries in his past nine games at Go Media Stadium.

Sea Eagles fullback Tom Trbojevic has scored nine tries in eight games against the Warriors.

Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has won 12 of his 13 games at Go Media Stadium.

