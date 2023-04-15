Warriors v Cowboys: Harris good to go; Nanai, Taulagi provide boost

In their only other game in Auckland this season the Warriors snuck past the Bulldogs 14-12 and they'll be keen to make Mt Smart a fortress after two years away from their home base during the pandemic.

The Cowboys failed to make the most of their home ground advantage on Good Friday, suffering a 32-22 loss to the Dolphins at Queensland Country Bank Stadium to slip to 2-4 on the season

Just a month ago these two sides met in Townsville and it was the vastly improved Warriors outfit coming away with a 26-12 victory on the back of five-star showings from playmakers Shaun Johnson and Te Maire Martin.

Now in his 13th season in the NRL, Johnson is running and stunning with the best of them, laying on six try assists and seven line break assists in a stellar start to the campaign.

If the Warriors' forwards gain the ascendancy on home soil and lay a platform for Johnson then the 32-year-old will prove a real handful for a Cowboys outfit conceding 25 points per game.

Team News

Warriors: A late change on game day with Viliame Vailea dropping out so Marcelo Montoya moves to centre and veteran Dallin Watene-Zelezniak comes in on the wing in No.18. Jazz Tevaga and Josh Curran will start the game with Bunty Afoa and Bayley Sironen reverting to the bench. Coach Andrew Webster declared on Friday that skipper Tohu Harris will make a return from a knee injury after two false starts. Tevaga could spend some time at hooker with Wayde Egan (concussion) ruled out and Freddy Lussick called in.

Cowboys: Late changes for Todd Payten with Jack Gosiewski to make his club debut in the back row in jersey No.18 and Jake Granville also coming into the starting side. Coen Hess moves to the middle and Reuben Cotter and Mitch Dunn go back to the bench. Riley Price is now 18th man. Winger Murray Taulagi makes an early return from injury so Brendan Elliot drops out of the side. Jeremiah Nanai is also back from suspension.

