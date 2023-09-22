Warai to deliver FIFA Course

Jimmy Warai will be facilitating two courses in Honiara from September 25 -29th and in the Cook Islands from October 3 – 4th, 2023.

Warai has also been scheduled to conduct FIFA Women Courses for PNG from November 1 – 5th to round up his FIFA training duties.

This is history for PNG Football and it is something to cherish. Warai admitted that he is grateful for the opportunity. He is equally excited at the opportunity and looks forward to the challenge.

Warai said, “I will be travelling on the 23rd September and Returning on the 30th September 2023. After a day or so (in) the Solomon Islands, I will be, again, travelling to Cook Islands and returning (to) PNG on 09th October 2023.”

Warai said the third course will be officiated in PNG. It has been approved by FIFA for implementation.