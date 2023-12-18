Wanigela embraces Christmas with sport

The festive sports program was launched today at the Koki Fitness Centre. The sport program was through a shot of basket marking the beginning of the eight-week games.

The sporting event will consist of eight teams from the men's and women’s divisions, participating in the A and B grades respectively.

When officiating the games, Tkatchenko said the launching of the tournament is to ensure the community engage through sports this festive season and at the same time they are kept fit and live healthily.

“This tournament is about bringing our communities together in the name of sport through this festive season by keeping our people occupied, fit, healthier and working together in partnership,” he said.

He clarifies that the basketball tournament will be played every Sunday while netball will be played on Saturdays.

Tkatchenko added that the Office of the NCD Governor as co-sponsors dished in K100,000 for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the councillor for Wanigela, Gelong Auma said the advantage of this tournament is the involvement of youths who are taken off the streets to take part in this tournament.

Auma thanked the members for supporting the tournament, which will pave the way for active participants from the community especially youths this festive season.

The tournament kicked off with the Gate Way East going head-to-head with the Adaba Rebels for the men’s basketball team.