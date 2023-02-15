Wane set for comeback

Wane was ruled out of the 2022 season after picking up a foot injury in the match against Townsville Blackhawks.

Hunters speed machine Solo Wane is back up and running after going through rehab and recovery process after last year’s season ending foot injury.

Wane made his debut for the Hunters 2021 after his impressive run with local club Hela Wigmen taking out the 2020 Digicel Cup grand title against the Tigers.

In his two tenure with Hunters so far Solo Wane had scored some great tries but none more spectacular than his long range try

Given his eye catching form in the Hostplus Cup last season, Wane was in the running for a call up to the Kumuls for the Rugby League World Cup. It only took a foot injury at the back end of 2022 that shattered Wane’s dream which was very unfortunate.

After sitting out the reminder of the 2022 Hostplus season, Wane took some quality time off footy to focus on his rehab and recovery which has been tough but very happy to back at training with the boys.

Wane has again set his goal for the new season and working really hard to regain his old best.

He said coming back from injury was always tough especially reflecting back on the early apart of the team’s preseason.

Wane said after a disappointing end to the season last year, he’s ultimate goal now is make it to the next rugby league world cup.