Wane happy to stay injury free

Wane has made 58 appearances for the Hunters since his debut back in 2021. Despite numerous setbacks due to injuries, the Hunters veteran winger has become a mainstay for the team going to his 4th season alongside his Wigmen team mate and now Hunters rake Judah Rimbu.

After a season ending foot injury in 2022 Wane had a strong mindset to get through adversity and work hard to earn back his spot. He did so in 2023.

“I’d like to thank to our heavenly Father for his guidance and for keeping me injury free this season. I’m enjoying the season so far.”

Wane said he’s always working hard to remain consistent week in week out. He is back on the training paddock this week after the bye, determined to finish off the season on a high.

One of Wane’s biggest career highlights was making the national team in 2022 putting on an outstanding performance in the Pacific Test match against Fiji Bati. Commenting on the prospect of representing the country again in the near future, Wane casually said there’s a lot of backs also aiming for spots in the national team. He said for now he is committed to putting his best foot forward for the Hunters and hopefully help get the team into the finals.