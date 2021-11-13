Walters confident that star recruit ‘ticks all the boxes’ to be next Broncos captain

Reynolds is settling into life in Brisbane after signing a three-year contract. We already know he’ll be the chief playmaker — but more responsibility could be coming his way too as Walters begins his hunt for a new skipper.

“He’s already a Bronco ... he’s loving life in Brisbane,” Walters said on Friday.

“What we need as our captain is someone that knows the game really well, plays really well and is a good person more than anything else.

“Adam ticks all those boxes so he’ll be a strong candidate.”

If Reynolds does get the nod, it won’t be his first rodeo given he captained the Rabbitohs in 2020 and 2021.

And speaking of the captaincy, young forward Patrick Carrigan has been touted as a future leader of the club. However, that has come under doubt now that the Dolphins have shown interest in him.

The 23-year-old comes off contract at the end of next season and it was revealed last month that he had knocked back the Broncos’ initial offer for an extension amid the Dolphins identifying him as a “primary target.”

Brisbane’s football director, Ben Ikin, said at the time that the club will “fight hard” to keep Carrigan at Red Hill and Walters has backed that up.

“Redcliffe are a threat to a lot of teams,” Walters said.

“They’ve got to assemble a squad of 30 players and some more on top of that.

“It’s not just us, every club’s under pressure, but we’re confident with what we’re building here at the Broncos that we can hang on to the players that we need to hang on to.

“Pat is one of those, certainly.

“We’re doing our best and working with Patty and his management to make sure that happens.”

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

