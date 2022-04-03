Walium Games End Successfully

Uguro while speaking at the closing ceremony thanked everyone including business houses, sponsors, and security personal in the district for making the tournament a success in the last two weeks. The tournament was launched by Prime Minister James Marape who visited Walium recently, to open the stadium.

The tournament attracted a record 150 teams who played in different sporting codes. The codes that completed their games were presented with awards from fourth placing to first, including best teams and best players of the tournament.

Minister Uguro thanked the police and all who provided security during the event.

He was also pleased with the cash flow in the district during the tournament. People bought and sold food items and made some extra income.

Meantime, the Minister has put it to the Electoral Commission to consider utilizing the stadium as a counting venue for the election.

Facilities inside the stadium are still under construction and will be completed as soon as possible with some new structures to be established for sports such as body building, boxing and athletics.

Uguro welcomed anyone who would like to use the facility, to make a booking as the facility must make money to sustain itself.