Waghi Tumbe return

They return after missing out this season, due to breach of participation agreement set between the team and the PNG NRLC.

PNG NRLC Board Member, Lorna McPherson confirmed the participation of 11 franchises from the 2023 competition, announcing the exclusion of the Sepik Pride franchise for season 2024 and the return of the Waghi Tumbe.

The 2024 participating teams are:

Kroton Hela Wigmen

Agmark Rabaul Gurias

PRK Mendi Muruks

Lae Snax Tigers

PRK Gulf Isou

Gas Resources Central Dabaris

WNBPG Kimbe Cutters

Bintagor Goroka Lahanis

EPG Enga Mioks

Wamp Nga Mt. Hagen Eagles

NCDC-Moni Plus Vipers

JPG Waghi Tumbe

The PNG NRLC general manager Leith Isaac says this announcement comes after much deliberation with key stakeholders and by the Board of the PNG NRLC, also with findings from the recent PNG NRLC Club Audits, conducted by the PNGRFL’s High Performance team.

“As part of implementation of the NRLC Strategic Plan of which Club Professionalism is a key pillar, the Audit was an initiative carried out to understand the existing franchises challenges and strengths and how information and lessons can be shared across all Clubs in a coordinated manner,” said Isaac.

Meantime, expressions of interest were received from four other bidding franchise clubs for the upcoming season, including the Waghi Tumbe.

“Like any inclusion of teams to our competition, the due process of EOIs, vetting and filtering was undertaken in order for us to reach our decision. The Waghi Tumbe were no different, being given their opportunity to bid to return to the competition,” said Isaac.

From the Board’s assessment of the four new bidding franchise, provisional licenses were granted to Simbu Warriors and Morobe Kandes for 2025, in light of their meeting most requirements in their bid application. For the criteria that were not fulfilled, PNG NRLC will work with them to ensure the criteria are fully satisfied.

Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) CEO Stanley Hondina in acknowledging the announcement said “On behalf of the PNGRFL Board and management, I would like to congratulate Chairman Adrian and his board for the manner of professionalism brought into the game, building systems and processes that can help our game get better.”

“We are excited to see the connections between the franchises and their respective associates and affiliates in their catchment areas working together - an outcome we have always wanted to get for a while.”

“We also congratulate the 12 successful teams for season 2024 and wish them all the best as they prepare for season 2024.

He said there will be continued work to support the 12 clubs along with the others who weren't successful this time around, in getting them to a better place come next season and beyond.

This will be through our Community and High Performance departments.

“We are the national sport in PNG and want to have our presence across all provinces but at the same time don't want to compromise the standard that has been built by the game. And so, we will close in and work more with other teams to strengthen and grow the reach,” Hondina added.