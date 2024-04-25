Wabo looks ahead after bitter loss

Nonetheless, the boys are moving on. The Hunters travel to Gold Coast this week for their round 7 match of the Hostplus Cup against 3rd ranked Burleigh Bears on Saturday.

Having back to back losses could have negative impact on the team moral. How they bounce back from adversity could be daunting. PNG Hunters diminutive No.1 Sanny Wabo is not backing down as he steps up for another crack this time against 3rd place Burleigh Bears this weekend.

Wabo said they cannot dwell on the past and look forward to polish up on their errors for this week’s match. On last week’s loss, Wabo said they were good in the first 20 minutes of the 2nd half but somehow allowed the Dolphins to comeback and take the game away in the final quarter.

The Hunters fullback said they owe it to their families, loyal fans and the community as they challenge themselves to continue to work hard and be better in their upcoming games.

On his personal game Wabo said as the last line of defense he needs to work more on his communication and aligning with the backline in attack to bring back that Hunters attacking flare.