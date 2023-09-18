Vovosi Vikings crowned champions

Twelve teams participated in the tournament over the Independence weekend at Vovosi Village in Hoskins, West New Britain Province.

Sports were among the main events of the celebrations – bringing the young and the old together. It was an event aimed at putting local youth talent out there and keeping others out of trouble.

Teams came from Galeoale, Porapora, Vovosi, and Valoka villages in Hoskins. Kilu Village was the only village from Talasea District invited to participate.

It was an entertaining three-day tournament. Teams played in three pools. Vovosi Vikings made it to the finals, beating Porex Border Tuas 1 from Porapora Village.

Vikings walked away with K1000 cash-prize while the runner-up walked away with K400.

Falcons won the Plate finals and K500, and Peteure Dragons from Valoka walked away with the Bowl and K350.

Vovosi Village leaders sponsored the cash prizes, in an effort to unite communities, work with the youth, and in the process address law, and order affecting their communities.

Hoskins LLG President, Roderick Bibilo, who kicked off at the tournament, urged everyone to continue to work together to reduce crime and law and order issues. He had also committed K2,000 to the running of the tournament.