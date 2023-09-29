Volleyball progresses in youth games

The tournament brought some excitement to Volleyball fans but bad weather conditions affected the first (Tuesday, September 26) day of the tournament.

Volleyball Tournament Director Andrew Ikufu said the code had completed 1O round of matches. He said, although the event is running well, there is still a long way to go. The volleyball teams are expected to play 36 round of matches; 10 of which have been played.

The code had two Pools; Pools A and Pool B. In the men’s division, pool A comprises of 28 teams and Pool B 21. In the women’s division, Pool A comprises of 21 teams and Pool B 28. With 10 rounds already played, 26 more rounds is expected to play before finals commence.

Ikufu said, “We started late on Tuesday due to administrative issues. Yesterday, Wednesday (September 24,) we started late due to bad weather conditions… so far we have completed 10 matches in each four pool. We have a long way to go.”

Ikufu added that there were no major hiccup during the event and is expects the tournament to conclude well.

To compensate for time loss due to bad weather conditions, Ikufu said the games organizing committee is still looking to secure indoor complex for them to complete their games in time.

He said, while they look for the indoor complex, the tournament will make use of the resources available.

The Momase Regional Youth Games continues.