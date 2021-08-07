Volleyball comp begins at Kaselok

The season proper starts following the conclusion of a three-day volleyball tournament, which ended on Friday.

During that time, youths from the five villages of Panapai, Kaplaman, Kaselok, Putput and Mangai gathered at Kaselok to commence the first rounds of the Ward 4 Central Volleyball Tournament.

Ward 4 executives from Kaselok and Putput are running the program with the aim of keeping their young people involved in sports and away from drugs and homebrew.

With major prizes up for grabs, over 50 energetic athletes are fighting for bragging rights.

Ten women's and eight men's teams have registered for the competition, with more participants expected to join during the season.