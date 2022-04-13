Vitis Industries Back Games

Vamoka Kiso, Personal Assistant to Vitis Industries Ltd Managing Director Vicky Mosin and Southern Regional Sales Manager Thomas Palangat on behalf of Vitis Industries did the presentation at Alotau Bay Hotel.

Vitis Industries Ltd will also hand a further K10,000 to Team Alotau who are participating in the Games. In total, the company is assisting the local games with K20,000.

Regional Youth Games Council Chairman & NYDA Director General, Joe Itaki thanked Vitis industries for the timely sponsorship towards the youth games in the region.

“We do acknowledge that Vitis Industries does employ large of youths in their establishments around the country, and more importantly it produces many other family friendly products which are not adequately given the limelight.

“For too long, the company has been given negative publicity associated with its alcohol products without giving any consideration to the other useful organic products.

“We are pleased to notice that they do have a big grape farm in Wau that employs over 1000 youths, sells grapes in the local economy, produces honey and related products like local cooking extracts, coffee and coffee products like coffee detox, honey coffee etc,” Itaki said.

He said Vitis Industries also produces natures own pure water and other vitamin enrich products at a cheaper cost. Stating that they are produced in the country with local labour, paying government taxes and helping to build the economy.

“We must appreciate such corporate citizens who put bread and butter on the table for many unfortunate families around country.

“A fair consideration is due for such players in respective industries that focus more on employment for unemployed youths, like Vitis in this sector.

“Their involvement in the Regional Youth Games reflects their true spirit of Corporate Social Responsibility which we really appreciate.”