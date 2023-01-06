Vipers training squad named

When confirming the squad this week, Vipers Head Coach Joe Sipa said while some focus will be on youngsters from the Vipers development team and schools boys; he has also included a good number of seasoned players from other franchises, while retaining bulk of last year’s playing group.

While retaining 14 players from last year’s team, Vipers Coach Joe Sipa has also welcomed into camp former Hunters and Lae Snax Tigers five-eight Charlie Simon from Mendi Muruks last year and journey man Nicky Hasu from Tigers year.

Sipa said after their suspension last year, they also welcome back returning Vipers Ben Wemin, Ade Kawa, Shallom Bire and Abel Rami.

He’s pleased that majority of the playing group from last season still intact including some of their rising star players in Vicky Kevau Jr, Weiyah Koi, William Tirang, Manu Solie, Yeki Benjamin and Mesno Laki.

The squad is complemented by some new faces in Stephen Solien, Brian Pok and Ian James.

From the Vipers development team Jeremiah Tipitapi, Jimmy Gisua, Junior Yamatau, Max Tonia and Boi Kaugla, Harrison Gabby and Korul Aiwa from schools rugby league.

Coach Sipa said the plan is to have players’ medical check today before they start their preseason training on Monday 9th of January at the Sir John Guise stadium.