Vipers move matches to Sir Hubert Murray

The Port Moresby franchise has undergone dialogue with PNGRFL and they have reached the conclusion that franchise can run its game at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium instead of the usual venue, Santos National Football Stadium.

Commenting on this move, the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup Competition Manager, Paul Joseph, said the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium is world-class facility, it would be great to see rugby league played at the stadium, because, there have not been any rugby league matches at the stadium in the past few years as the stadium was made home to rugby union.

Now that the rugby League match is scheduled at the venue, all Vipers home games will be played there.

“New structure is in place to host all the Port Moresby Vipers home matches at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium. We should expect to see more games there,” said Paul Joseph.

Vipers will host the Gulf Isou for the Hiri Cup. The Hiri Cup is being contest by Port Moresby Vipers, Gulf Isou, and Central Dabaris. The team that wins most of the matches, take the cup.