Vipers, Mioks match end in draw

The round 14 match of the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup saw a bumper crowd mostly Mioks diehards who turned up in droves to watch the thrilling encounter.

As anticipated the fiery contest got off at a cracking pace with both teams showing some early nerves in their opening exchanges and committing a number of basic errors, especially in their executions.

It was Mioks who got into their rhythm early showing off their slick attacking flair and allowing the ball to do all the talking, deep inside Vipers territory before left winger, Joel William dived over for the first points to lead 4-0.

Minutes later Mioks were over again this time to go further in front 8-0.

Vipers were able to rally their way back into the contest with back-to-back tries to Edene Gebbie and Abel Rami to trail 10-12 at halftime.

Mioks started off the second half with tries to Sam Francis, to make it 12 points the buffer, 22-10

The intensity of the game escalated in the second stanza resulting in two players from both sides being placed on report and binned by the match referee for dangerous play.

Vipers with time still on their side kept peppering away towards Mioks line before their No. 6 Joel Gena to have a crack at the line to keep the contest alive 16-22 with less than 10 minutes.

Mioks with time ticking away kept up their defence revolve. But the Vipers' never say die attitude using hands and numbers on the left edge to put winger Yeki Benjamin over the line for the equalizer with a kick to come from the touchline.

Nicky Hasu missed the conversion for a 22 all at full-time very much to the relief of the Mioks.