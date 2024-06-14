Vipers to meet Tigers in a blockbuster weekend

Both teams occupying 2nd and 3rd spots respectively at the moment.

A the National Football stadium, Port Moresby, an equally essential match-up is looming between 6th place and 4th place Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers vs Lae Snax Tigers, looking to consolidate their top 6 standing on the points table with 8 rounds of the regular season remaining.

From their last meeting in 2023, it was the Tigers who got up over the Vipers 20-10 in round 16 played at the Lae Rugby League Oval. Twelve months later the rivalry continues with the Vipers hoping to restore some lost pride when they host the Tigers in the main event of Sunday’s double header at the Santos National Football stadium.

Both teams boast star studded line ups, which should see a fast and highly entertaining encounter with Vipers tipped to bounce back and make amends, after going down to the highflying Eagles 26-16 in Minj, last week.

Vipers again would be banking on their big game players led by captain Fedro Gene, Missach Walen, Palngat Kanini and Patrick Morea to ignite their attacking prowess in the middle of the ruck, which should set the platform for centre pairing, Gilmo Paul and Thomas Kuipa to exploit the Tigers edges and get their form wingers, Sani Lipu and prolific try scoring freak, Leon Undupia across the line.

Tigers on the other end, are pretty much on the same footing in terms of form, experience and energy in their playing group and must not be taken lightly. Tigers centres, Captain Lynol Molpoyo and Port Moresby import, Jaran Pitten form a lethal combo in the Tigers back 5, which should pose some problem for Vipers defense. Tigers new look spine (7) Jacky Winas , (6) Benard Noel and Emmanuel Alfred will be again tested on Sunday. Their forward pack is solid and very mobile featuring Hunters star centre/backrower Robert Mathias, Doa Tapako at lock Jordan Steven and Zebedy Kips at prop.

Their caliber of players should match Vipers pack who love to play with a lot of intent, energy and aggression to unsettle their opponents. Again Vipers are favorites but Tigers is a formidable side with an upset on the card.

Sunday’s main game will be preceded by Gas Resources Dabaris and Bintongor Goroka Lahanis at 1pm.

All the Round 10 fixtures kickoff Saturday with the battle of East and West ENB Agmark Gurias vs WNBP Kimbe Cutters while in Minj, Asila Waghi Tumbe vs Kroton Hela Wigman.

On Sunday, in the top of the table clash, WN Mt.Hagen Eagles go up against PRK Mendi Muruks in Minj, and KMH Mioks host PRK Gulf Isou in Wagag.