Vipers host Mioks at NFS

Current leaders and 2023 defending champions, KMHL Enga Mioks face off a desperate Moni Plus NCD Port Moresby Vipers in the main event of the day at 3pm.

In the preceding game, an equally entertaining match up would be expected from ENB Agmark Gurias and the fast improving Asila Waghi Tumbe at 1pm.

The highly anticipated Vipers-Mioks clash is expected to be an epic affair with a desperate Vipers outfit looking to bounce back from their two game losing streak against Eagles and Tigers.

Vipers spine of Charlie Simon, Joel Gena and Patrick Morea had their work cut out for them by Tigers last week and need to wake up from their slumber, and get their troops back on track.

Vipers forward pack look ominous but lack consistency at times, which was one of their down falls last week. Out the back centres, Gilmo Paul and Thomas Kuipa have forged quite a lethal combination with their wingers Leon Undupia and Henry Marai.

Mioks after a dismal start to their title defense campaign, have found the piece of the puzzle with seven impressive wins so far, the biggest of all was their 62-10 annihilation of Gulf Isou at home last week.

However it’s going to be a completely different ball game on Sunday against the 7th placed Vipers, who are primed to give the premiers a strong challenge with great intent of causing an upset.

On form, Mioks will start as favorites, led by captain Ronnie Seronte at centre assisted by dynamic fullback Joe William while their deadly halves combination of Kumul Kaupa and Victor Ruing will be calling the shots for their mobile young forward pack, Bobby Kale, Andy(8), Tand(9), Yomo Yakopa and Henry Limbi(12).

In the early encounter, fourth spot Gurias at the back of last week's 36-14 win over Cutters have 8th place Tumbe on their radar, who have also picked up some good form of late and can not be taken lightly after their narrow victory over Wigmen in Minj last week.

Gurias pride their game on structure and process with good management and leadership in their spine. They love open style footy. Tumbe are equally matched across the park. They might use a lot more energy and aggression to unsettle Gurias free flowing game style.

In the other round 11 fixtures on Saturday -Kimbe Cutters host Central Dabaris in Kimbe and Eagles and Lahanis meet in Minj

In Lae, Muruks meet Isou and Tigers play Wigmen on Sunday.