Vipers halt Mioks’ winning spree

Leading 18-12 with seconds remaining Mioks defense was stretched to the limit as they frantically hung on but to no avail. Coming up with a crucial try after spending 10 mins in the bin, Julius Yakop’s late try could be redemption for his earlier misdemeanor. The rugged back rower’s try followed by a successful touchline conversion by Charlie Simon after fulltime, did just enough to take the wind out of the Mioks sails for an 18 all thriller.

The highly anticipated Round 11 blockbuster did not disappoint from the get go. It was rising Vipers centre, Thomas Kuipa, who got the Vipers off to a flyer with back-to-back tries in the early stages of the first half. This gave the Vipers an early 10 pts lead before Mioks got one back through reserve back and man of the match, Joshua Phillip, with Kumul Kaupa adding the extras for a 8-6 score line.

As intensity and pace of the game developed, Mioks pulled out of the hat a beautiful weighted kick for Phillip to pocket his second try and enable Mioks to surge ahead 12-8 heading into halftime.

The noise from Mioks supporters on the eastern stands was quite intimidating, as the second stanza got underway. Again, the Vipers great composure and slick ball control caught Mioks napping on the right edge when stand in fullback Henry Marai beat the defense to put Vipers back on equal terms, 12 all.

Mioks attacking flair cannot be faulted and was a joy to watch as they shifted play from one end of the field to the other until Mioks little general, Kaupa, make a deft pass to forward, Yomo Yakopa, to score beside the left upright and break the deadlock 18-12.

Vipers could not help looking away from the score board, as time started to become their worst enemy. However, it was the last standing of Yakopa’s barnstorming run to the line that got the Mioks stunned. Charlie Simon’s attempted conversion found the black dot to level it up 18 all at fulltime.