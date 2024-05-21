Vipers display consistency

Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers have leapfrogged Gurias, Wigmen and Eagles to secure second place on the Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup points ladder following a dominant performance during Sunday’s Round 6 match against traditional intercity rivals, East New Britain Agmark Gurias 26-14.

The highly anticipated match up brought a lot of hype and expectations from the fans. It was the Vipers strong defensive mindset earlier, that got the Gurias back paddling for the majority of the contest. Gurias somehow found their groove in the late stages of the 2nd half with two late tries but all to no avail.

The return of the Vipers prodigal son and one of the stars from the 2013 grand final winning team, Charlie Wabo as head coach in 2024 could be the missing link. The Vipers defensive effort, power play and energy in their attack against the Gurias on Sunday epitomized the Vipers dominance, class and winning culture of old.

The Vipers star-studded side led by co-captains Gilmor Paul and Fedro Gene, looked ominous with veteran five eight Charlie Simon and rising number seven (7)and man of the match, Joel Gena at the helm controlling traffic.

The Vipers first scoring opportunity came halfway through the first half after Gurias centre Emil Benjamin spilt the bomb inside his red zone allowing elusive fullback Sylvester Bulu who scooped up the lose ball to t open the Vipers ledger 6-0.

With 13 minutes to halftime captain Gilmor Paul caught the Gurias defense napping on the left edge, setting up his winger Marai to streak away on the touch line before offloading back to his pursuing captain to trouble the scoreboard once more to put the Vipers further ahead 12-0. Just before halftime Vipers nippy number seven (7), Joel Gena’s running game again caught Guiras in no man’s land with a simple put down to make it 16-0 at the break.

The injection of Guria veteran Ase Boas in the second half brought back some direction and stability to the Gurias attack. But again Vipers who started the half with a try through former Lahanis rugged prop forward with a typical Tolai name tag, Palangat Kanini, pushed the Vipers score to 22-0.

With 15 minutes to go, Gurias finally woke from their slumber when centre Emil Benjamin trouble the Vipers left edge defense in a back-to-back fashion to get the Gurias back in the contest, however both tries unconverted, 8-22.

From a good attacking set inside Gurias 10, Vipers man of the match Gena exploited Gurias retreating defense to pocket his second try, putting the Vipers score beyond reach 26-8

Gurias never say die attitude paid off with a late try to Junias Guan 26-14 at full time .

Vipers Coach Charlie Wabo’s main takeaway from the win was defense and sticking to the process to win the game.