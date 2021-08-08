Vipers Development Team

According to Vipers Coach, Joe Sipa, the development team is a pathway for young league players to venture into high tier competitions.

“The program is working well and to see young players in Port Moresby especially school boys take part in the development program is great. This is the way forward for us to identify and develop raw talents,” Sipa said.

After long discussions of having a development team in place, Port Moresby Vipers Franchise now has a development team for young and upcoming rugby league talents.

Many of the players in the development squad are from the various clubs in Port Moresby.

The aim of having the development team is to provide opportunity for players in Port Moresby to participate in national competitions such as the Digicel Cup and other international competitions in the future where they can represent not only the Vipers but PNG.

“We want this program to set a bench mark for our development team and actually see these young players one day play for the Vipers and eventually the hunters and Kumuls,” he said .

He said having the development squad in place is one way of bringing Viper to the next level.