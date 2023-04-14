Vipers Coach confident

It’s been 10 years since the country’s intercity foundation club last won the title in 2013. However, 2023 could be the year to turn this curse into blessings. And the man to do it is non-other than current Vipers mentor Joe Sipa whose been there as a player.

Sipa only took over the reins from Leonard Tarum mid-way through the 2021 season. He made an instant impact when he guided the team to five consecutive wins on the trot to make top 6, only to miss out again in the semis.

However, from the team’s mediocre performance in 2022, this year the Vipers have re-strategized and reenergized their passion and focus with a massive offseason recruitment drive to help beep-up their pack.

During last night’s Vipers season launch, Coach Sipa confidently said he’s happy with the number of marquee players they have onboard this year apart from young talents from their Vipers academy program. He said the boys have been grinding it out for the past 11 weeks and keen to get their season going this weekend when the host Wamp Nga Mt. Hagen Eagles at the Santos National Football Stadium this Sunday.

Whilst the team’s overall goal is to make the big dance at the end of the season, their short term goal is working through the process at every game with more focus on polishing up their attack and defense.

Sipa also highlighted inconsistency in their spine which has been an issue for some time but the inclusion of formers Tigers spine in Nick Hasu and Winis Linix will address that area.